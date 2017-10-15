Tillerson plays down tensions with Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday minimized tensions with his boss, President Donald Trump, and brushed aside comments from an influential lawmaker, who compared Trump’s undermining of his top diplomat to a public castration.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Breath of hope as firefighters battle dead California blazes - October 15, 2017
- Downcast Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro via ballot box - October 15, 2017
- Lawyer who threatened defamation suit against New York Times leaves Weinstein defense: source - October 15, 2017