Tillerson says considers Venezuela oil sale restrictions, sanctions

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday that the United States is continuing to consider restricting the sale of oil from Venezuela and that officials are analyzing the impact of potential oil sanctions on business interests.
