WASHINGTON/SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key U.S. demand that Pyongyang must first accept that giving up its nuclear arsenal would be part of any negotiations.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tillerson says U.S. ready to talk to North Korea; Kim promises more weapons - December 12, 2017
- Republican Moore holds slight lead in bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama - December 12, 2017
- Did Sanofi, WHO ignore warning signals on dengue vaccine? - December 12, 2017