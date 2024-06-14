NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands” or “Tilray”) (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, announced today a men’s health initiative launching on Father’s Day, June 16, 2024, with Montauk Brewing and Blue Point Brewery brands.

In a world where conversations often revolve around work, sports and current events, men’s health remains a largely unspoken topic. Tilray aims to add fuel to this critical dialogue with a campaign designed to spark conversations and encourage friends, family, and colleagues to discuss men’s health openly through awareness, education, and launching outreach activities aimed at increasing men’s health literacy.

As part of this campaign, Tilray has partnered with two distinguished medical experts – Steven A. Kaplan, MD, Professor, Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine, and John P. Sfakianos, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine. Together, we are developing and executing a powerful campaign that will have a lasting impact on men’s health. Their invaluable insights are helping us raise awareness about pressing men’s health issues and encouraging men to take action towards improving their overall health and wellbeing.

Tilray is also partnering with Medivizor to launch TaukAboutIt.com a platform that provides personalized health information covering a range of conditions. The Tauk About It platform can be accessed directly online and through the campaign QR code found on Montauk Brewing’s Pilsner packaging and will provide access to specialized content covering health conditions that afflict both men and women. The Montauk Pilsner featuring the men’s health campaign will first launch at a special event on Father’s Day at Blue Point Brewery in New York and will roll-out at retail locations in the coming months. Montauk Brewery has also created the Wave Chaser Run Club for this campaign which will meet regularly for group runs and offer a supportive environment for people looking to activate their wellness routines.

Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilray Beverages, said, “Our craft beers and beverages are brewed to foster conversations. Through this initiative, we aim to eliminate the stigma surrounding discussions on men’s health and encourage more men to prioritize their physical and mental well-being. By providing a platform for conversation and fostering a community of runners who share a passion for health and wellness, we hope to equip men with the tools and resources they need to manage their well-being.”

He continued, “As someone who has experienced firsthand the importance of having resources and conversations about my own health, I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative. It’s been a personal journey for me, and I know that many men struggle with prioritizing their health. By creating a supportive community and providing accessible resources, we can empower men to take control of their physical and mental well-being. I am proud of Tilray’s commitment to promoting men’s health and look forward to seeing the positive impact this campaign will have on our community.”

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, said, “As we approach Father’s Day, I am incredibly proud of our partnership with Dr. Steve Kaplan and Dr. John Sfakianos and to see our Tilray team take an active role in promoting men’s health. With our men’s health initiative, we are providing accessible resources and fostering a supportive community that values the importance of health and well-being. I want to wish all fathers a happy Father’s Day and remind everyone that health is the most important thing in life. Let us prioritize our health and support one another in our journey towards wellness.”

With this campaign, the Medivizor partnership and the Wave Chaser Run Club, Tilray hopes to encourage more men to take an active role in their health and well-being. The Father’s Day event at Blue Point Brewery will kick off the men’s health campaign with a party including live music, food, golf putting, raffles and other activities. Proceeds from the Blue Point event will support the Movember Foundation and the brand will be launching a special brew in support of men’s health in November 2024.

Tilray Brands does not encourage anyone to drink or increase their alcohol consumption for health reasons. Alcoholic beverages should always be enjoyed responsibly, in moderation, and only by adults 21+.

Why Men’s Health Matters:

Prevention Saves Lives: Regular discussions about health can lead to early detection of issues. From heart disease to mental health, awareness is the first step toward prevention.

Mental Health Stigma: Men often hesitate to discuss their emotional struggles due to societal expectations. By encouraging open dialogue, we can reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and promote seeking help.

Physical Fitness: Conversations about exercise, nutrition, and fitness empower people to make informed choices. Whether it’s hitting the gym or choosing a balanced diet, talking about it matters.

Prostate and Testicular Health: These sensitive topics deserve attention. Regular screenings and self-exams can save lives. Let’s normalize these conversations.

Support Networks: People thrive when they have a support system. Talking about health fosters connections and encourages accountability.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Tilray Brands Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]