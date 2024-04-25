10 Barrel Brewing Wins Innovation in Craft Brewing Award and Sweeps German-Style Sour Ale Category with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals

Green Flash Brewing Wins Bronze in Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale Category

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a leader in the craft beer and cannabis-lifestyle industries, celebrates high honors and awards at the 2024 Craft Brewer’s Conference and World Beer Cup. 10 Barrel Brewing won four craft beer awards and 10 Barrel’s Brewmaster, Tonya Cornett an industry trailblazer, was recognized with the esteemed Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing. Green Flash Brewing also took home honors for their world class Hazy West Coast IPA.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO of Tilray Brands, said, “I am incredibly proud of the Tilray Beer team for their outstanding achievements at the 2024 Craft Brewer’s Association Conference and World Beer Cup. Winning multiple awards in highly competitive categories is a testament to their passion, creativity, and commitment to quality. These awards are a reflection of our brands’ dedication to excellence and innovation, and we will leverage these award-winning brands to capture new markets and connect with more consumers. Cheers to Tonya Cornett, Brewmaster at 10 Barrel Brewing, for earning the prestigious Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing. Her passion for craft brewing and commitment to innovation have set a new standard in the industry, and we are honored to have her as part of the Tilray Brands family. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands, said, “Winning awards is just the beginning. At Tilray Brands, we are committed to bringing the best craft beers to beer lovers across the country. We plan to leverage our network and expertise to expand the distribution of our award-winning beer brands, including 10 Barrel and Green Flash, to new markets and regions. Our goal is to make these exceptional beers available to everyone who appreciates the artistry and quality of craft brewing.”

10 Barrel Brewing Company: Bend, Oregon

In a remarkable showcase of their brewing craft, 10 Barrel Brewing secured a total of four awards at this year’s World Beer Cup. Among 111 entries, 10 Barrel’s Ginzu craft brew won Gold in the ‘Herb and Spice Beer’ category. They also dominated the ‘German-style Sour Ale’ category winning Gold for German Sparkle Party, Silver for Riviera, and Bronze for Baywindow craft beers.

Green Flash Brewing: San Diego, California

Winning bronze for the ‘Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale’ category at this year’s World Beer Cup Awards, Green Flash Brewing’s innovation shines with their Hazy West Coast IPA. Brewed using a blend of Citra, Motueka, and El Dorado hops, this refreshing and tropical brew further cements Green Flash’s reputation for exceptional craft beers.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit, www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

