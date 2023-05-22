NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Irwin D. Simon will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York City beginning at 11:00 am Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be hosted by Nadine Sarwat, Director & Analyst, European & American Alcoholic Beverages, North America Cannabis.

Tilray’s Chief Financial Officer Carl Merton will also be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day. Please contact your Bernstein representative to schedule a meeting.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing products that meet the needs of mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for patients and consumers by providing a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform now supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including a comprehensive portfolio of medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, wellness products and hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

