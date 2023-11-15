XMG Cannabis Brand Launches New Flavour Packed Drinks from its XMG+ Line

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced a bold new range of cannabis-infused beverages from its renowned brands XMG and Mollo. Recognized for their diverse flavours and innovative cannabinoid profiles, including THC, CBG, and CBD, these brands are reshaping the cannabis beverage market with unparalleled variety and quality.

Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, said, “Tilray’s commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction is exemplified by our expansive beverage offerings from XMG and Mollo. With the success of recent introductions from other Tilray brands such as Solei and RIFF, we have firmly positioned ourselves as leaders in the cannabis beverage market. Both XMG and Mollo have consistently been top choices for Canadian consumers, and these new releases, highlighting unique cannabinoid combinations and premium formulations, underscore our dedication to providing diverse and quality brand experiences.”

XMG

XMG has been the #1 brand in cannabis-infused beverages with the largest product line available in Canada1, including their XMG Plus (“XMG+”) lineup featuring nostalgic taste profiles, serving as a top trusted brand in the beverage space with flavours consumers know and love. From its collection, 3 best-selling flavours currently rank in Canada’s top 5, with more new flavours to come down the line.

XMG’s latest innovations from its XMG Plus line, include:

XMG+ Tropical Cream Fl oat : Crafted with full body flavours, XMG brings sunshine in a can with this new tropical twist on a classic cream soda, with subtle notes of fruit explosions accompanied by a sweetly balanced hit of 10mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract.

: Crafted with full body flavours, XMG brings sunshine in a can with this new tropical twist on a classic cream soda, with subtle notes of fruit explosions accompanied by a sweetly balanced hit of 10mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract. XMG+ Citrus Peaks : Add some zest to your session and experience the jolt of the fresh citrus blast with every sip, along with 10mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract.

: Add some zest to your session and experience the jolt of the fresh citrus blast with every sip, along with 10mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract. XMG+ Paradise Treat : For those that daydream of being on airplane mode while hanging out in the sun; A nostalgic bubbly blast of fruit punch with 10 mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract.

: For those that daydream of being on airplane mode while hanging out in the sun; A nostalgic bubbly blast of fruit punch with 10 mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract. XMG+ Lemon Iced Tea: Refreshing and non-carbonated, this one’s for the fans who love the classic taste of a classic Lemon Iced Tea, but with a well-balanced sweetness factor, featuring 10 mg THC + 10mg CBG & guarana extract.

Mollo

Mollo is one of the only brands in the cannabis-infused beverage space offering mass-appealing, sessionable cannabis craft brews in Canada, and remains unique and differentiated with its flavours and cannabinoid variations; offering non-alcoholic brews that are light and easy-drinking, Mollo is for those looking for an alternative way to consume cannabis, while enjoying the refreshing taste that’s reminiscent of classic Canadian beers, and seasonal ciders. Crafted by master brewers with more than 65 combined years of brewing experience, Mollo’s products are available for different year-round consumer occasions. As of this year, its shares have doubled since January, and the brand is currently in the top 10 of Canada’s best-selling cannabis infused beverages along with XMG2.

Mollo’s latest release made with natural flavour, includes:

Mollo 10 Orchard Chill’r: Perfect for the Fall and Winter season, this new infused drink is a semi-sweet, crisp, and refreshing apple cider-inspired brew providing the ultimate ‘chill’, with 10mg THC and 10mg CBG, best served in a chilled glass over ice.

Additional original consumer favourite brews available:

Mollo 5: A crisp, easy-drinking non-alcoholic lager, this brew is a Mollo original, best served poured into a chilled glass and sipped slowly, featuring a medium 1:1 ratio of 5mg of nano-infused THC and 5mg CBD.

A crisp, easy-drinking non-alcoholic lager, this brew is a Mollo original, best served poured into a chilled glass and sipped slowly, featuring a medium 1:1 ratio of 5mg of nano-infused THC and 5mg CBD. Mollo 5 Lime: There’s nothing like a smooth, crisp, and lightly hopped non-alcoholic Mollo lager with refreshing lime flavour; best enjoyed in a chilled glass with a lime wedge at 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

There’s nothing like a smooth, crisp, and lightly hopped non-alcoholic Mollo lager with refreshing lime flavour; best enjoyed in a chilled glass with a lime wedge at 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. Mollo 10: This first-of-its-kind cannabis craft brew3 was one of the first drinks to hit the ground running for Mollo; it’s double-brewed for a well-balanced taste with 10mg THC + 10mg CBG, serving up a classic clean and crisp non-alcoholic lager profile best served in a chilled glass.

Following the success of Mollo’s original lineup, Mollo’s introduction of its Mollo 10 and Orchard Chill’r, lends a sneak preview of what’s to come for the brand, including the launch of a fresh new lineup of light and thirst-quenching on-the-go beverages perfect for the warmer spring and summer months, including a burst of fruit-forward tropical flavours such as Lemon, Mango, and Pineapple, along with Mollo 10 Lime, and an Orchard Chill’r Mixed Berry refresher.

XMG and Mollo continue to dominate the ready-to-drink cannabis beverage space with their new releases; The introduction of XMG’s additions to the XMG+ line and Mollo’s new non-alcoholic cannabis brews lights up the way for the upcoming line of products to come in the new year, with even more new formats and flavours for consumers to choose from. To keep up with the latest launches from XMG and Mollo, follow @findyourXMG and @mollo_out on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

