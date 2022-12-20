NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2022 on January 9, 2023.

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, which can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray’s website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website. Additionally, the live audio webcast will be syndicated on the www.Public.com investor app.

Retail Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions to Tilray via the stockholder Q&A platform Say Technologies beginning today and until January 8, 2023. To submit questions ahead of the webcast, please visit the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2023-q2.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information:

Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com