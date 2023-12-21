Chowie Wowie Introduces New Soft Caramel and Crunchy Praline Flavours

Newly Formulated Classics include Top-Selling THC Milk Chocolate, and Balanced THC and CBD Milk Chocolate

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the expansion of its market-leading cannabis portfolio with the latest releases from its Canadian cannabis edible brand, Chowie Wowie™. Joining the original best-selling chocolates from Chowie’s edible selection, including Balanced Milk Chocolate and THC Milk Chocolate, the brand introduces two new members to the family, inspired by two classic flavours: Soft Caramel and Crunchy Praline. From the originals to the two latest additions, Chowie’s chocolates have levelled up. They are now made with the smooth taste of premium Belgian chocolate and are available across Canada, including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

In Canada, Chowie Wowie is currently the #2 cannabis infused chocolate brand nationally1, with its Chowie Balanced Milk Chocolate and Chowie THC Milk Chocolate being the top 1 and 2 performing chocolate offerings in the market, and has grown by 12% month over month since May 2023 this year.2 With a fresh take on their existing chocolate formulations, and adding two new flavours to the portfolio, Chowie Wowie is poised to take the lead as the top-performing chocolate brand in the cannabis edibles space.

Chowie Wowie’s latest lineup, inspired by beloved confectionary classics, includes:

Soft Caramel Chocolate: With 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, the soft caramel bites are filled with the goodness of lightly salted caramel paired with our silky-smooth Belgian milk chocolate.

With 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, the soft caramel bites are filled with the goodness of lightly salted caramel paired with our silky-smooth Belgian milk chocolate. Crunchy Praline Chocolate: 10mg THC, 10mg CBD, these are the perfect go-to for a craving for crunch of pralines combined with oh-so-creamy Belgian milk chocolate.

Catch the Chowie Wowie chocolates while they’re still in stock. Consumers can now find Chowie Wowie at authorized cannabis retailers in Ontario and Alberta, with availability in British Columbia coming soon. For more exciting product releases and formats from Chowie Wowie, visit chowiewowie.ca. Must be legal age to explore, please enjoy responsibly.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

__________

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts:

Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253