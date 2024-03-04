Sold to Eve Knudtsen President and Owner of Knudtsen Chevrolet

Columbus, OH, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tim Wild, Director at the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales, and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of Foothills Lincoln Mazda owned by Rick Rielly and Ray Kish to Eve Knudtsen President and Owner of Knudtsen Chevrolet. The deal, facilitated by Wild closed on February 15, 2024. Foothills Lincoln Mazda, has been rebranded as Knudtsen Foothills Mazda and Knudtsen Foothills Lincoln, and is situated in the Foothills Auto Mall at 202 E. North Foothills Dr. in Spokane, WA.

Foothills Lincoln Mazda was founded in 1981 by Ray Kish, a graduate of Rutgers University and Stanford University. Rick Rielly joined Ray approximately 10 years later as General Manager, and eventually purchased a majority stake in the dealership. Kish and Rielly value family and community, and when looking toward retirement they wanted to find a successor who not only shared in their business philosophy, but also their values. “For the last 10 years we have had multiple offers from dealers looking to purchase our stores and none of them felt right,” stated Kish. He continued with, “When I met Tim Wild, he understood our philosophy and wanted to help us find a buyer who would uphold everything that Rick and I have worked so hard to build over the last 43 years. It was Tim’s persistence and precision that helped make this deal happen, and I think that any other prospective buyer or seller would be lucky to have him representing their deal. Though our relationship started off as a professional one, Tim and I became close friends through this experience.”

Eve Knudtsen, President and Owner of Knudtsen Chevrolet in Post Falls, ID is thrilled to expand her family business with the acquisition of the Foothills Lincoln and Mazda stores. Knudtsen stated, “Tim was instrumental in bringing this deal to closure. Whether it was helping us find real estate solutions, or just keeping us on track, his personal involvement brought us to a successful and satisfying close.”

Knudtsen Chevrolet has been serving the residents of Kootenai County and beyond for over 85 years. Started by Eve’s father Clifford in 1939, this family-owned dealership has experienced significant growth and evolution over the years. With the addition of the Foothills stores, located a short 26 miles from Post Falls, Eve and her daughter Lauren Benedict intend to uphold the tradition of excellence and care that her family has cultivated for decades, while embracing the family and community values that Rielly and Kish have worked tirelessly to establish.

Kish and Rielly have become staples in the community and have worked with numerous organizations supporting, contributing, and even starting organizations across the state of Washington, as well as around the country. Throughout the years, they have worked with over 40 organizations including the creation of the Special Olympics program in Washington, founding the Crisis Center in Spokane, founding the Ronald McDonald House in Spokane, and partnering with Mark Rypien to build the Children’s Emergency Department at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital. Kish and Rielly have set up a strong foundation in the community for Knudtsen grow on. Eve Knudtsen stated, “We are excited to expand our presence in the communities surrounding the Foothills dealerships just like we have done at Knudtsen Chevrolet. Our family is very much involved in community initiatives, and we are happy to build on the legacy that Rick and Ray have established.”

Kish stated, “We are proud to have chosen the Knudtsen family to be our successors. It’s keeping with the family dynamic and values that a family-owned business understands. I have always said that the best way to get ahead is to help others get ahead and be that best they can be.”

The Foothills building was a lumber yard before being renovated into a dealership. As a result, Foothills Lincoln Mazda occupies a huge footprint spanning 82,000 square feet and is situated on 6.8 acres of land. The property houses separate showrooms for Lincoln and Mazda and houses a Body Shop. Knudtsen will add her family name to the store brands and will be keeping all existing Foothills team members at their current seniority.

