Columbus, OH, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tim Lamb Group is pleased to welcome Chris Infantino and Bob Wolfbauer to their team of directors. Infantino and Wolfbauer, both 30-year veterans of the Ford Motor Company joined Tim Lamb Group on December 1, 2022. Both will be responsible for consulting with local dealers to help facilitate mergers and acquisitions. Infantino’s efforts will primarily be focused on territories in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, and Virginia, whereas Wolfbauer, based in Detroit, will focus on the North Central states but continue to optimize his contacts throughout the United States.

Infantino effectively navigated the manufacturer approval process and executed over 175 dealership transactions as the Market Representation Manager for Ford Motor Company in the Cincinnati Region. “After working at Ford for over 30 years I’m excited to be starting my second career with one of the leading acquisition companies in the country. They have a stellar reputation and I look forward to building more relationships as I consult and help both buyers and sellers with dealership transactions,” stated Infantino. “My extensive experience with dealership financial and market analysis will be an asset for the Dealers I work with.”

Wolfbauer spent most of his time with Ford Motor Company collaborating directly with Dealers in the Franchising and Marketing Representation departments. He finished his career as the Assistant Secretary approved by the Board of Directors for Ford Motor Company. In his two-year role as the official signatory for Ford, he personally reviewed, approved, and signed over 300 Dealer Appointment Files. “My time with Ford not only taught me so much about the Dealer Franchise System, but it opened doors and helped me build countless relationships all across the country,” stated Wolfbauer. “I plan to utilize these assets and contacts to help create and execute deals as well as evaluate and guide transactions so they can be successful.”

“Both Chris and Bob’s extensive experience and strong network of contacts make both of these gentlemen a great asset to our team,” stated Tim Lamb, President of the Tim Lamb Group. Lamb continued with, “Each of our directors provide pivotal roles in every buy-sell and dealer network initiative that is presented, and I see a huge opportunity here for them to utilize their contacts and knowledge as they explore a new realm of automotive dealers.”

Infantino, born and raised in Cincinnati, OH graduated from Indiana University’s School of Business. After graduation, he joined Ford Motor Company where he spent time in both the Kansas City and Cincinnati Regional Offices. Infantino currently lives in Cincinnati with his wife and four children.

Wolfbauer grew up in Minnesota, played college football at North Dakota State University and graduated from the University of Minnesota. Ford Motor Company hired him shortly after graduation where he spent time in the Twin Cities, Orlando, and Detroit Regional Offices. In addition to his extensive field experience, he has also spent significant time at their world headquarters in Dearborn, MI. Wolfbauer currently lives in Northville, MI with his wife and two daughters.

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Twelve regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit www.timlambgroup.com.

