CONCORD, N.H. – Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina endorsed former President Trump in the 2024 Republican nomination race on Friday.

Scott, who in November ended his own run for the White House, announced his support for Trump alongside the former president at a rally Friday evening in Concord, New Hampshire.

“We need, you see, we need a president who doesn’t see Black or White. We need a president who sees Americans as one American family,” Scott said.

[Read Full story at source]