FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will introduce a resolution on Friday seeking to label a call by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for new Israeli elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “electoral interference.”

Scott’s resolution would reiterate Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks as its war against terrorist group Hamas continues in Gaza, and it would condemn calls for the country to hold elections ami

[Read Full story at source]