FIRST ON FOX: Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has responded to Donald Trump’s consideration of him as his vice presidential running mate for the general election in November, telling Fox News Digital his top priority was ensuring the former president beats Joe Biden.

Trump revealed to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo over the weekend he is considering Scott, along with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, while detailing what criteria he’d like to see in

[Read Full story at source]