FIRST ON FOX — Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott slammed what he called a “two-tiered standard” concerning President Biden mulling executive action to handle the border crisis, and how former President Trump was treated during his presidency when he attempted to do the same thing.
“Well, there’s no question that there’s a two-tiered standard in our national media. The way they cover President Trump versus the way that they use kid g
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Melania ‘going to be out a lot’ on campaign trail, Trump says - February 24, 2024
- Tim Scott rips ‘two-tiered standard’ between treatment of Trump, Biden on border executive action: video - February 24, 2024
- Nikki Haley commits 7-figure ad-buy to underscore fight for Super Tuesday: ‘Get our country back on track’ - February 24, 2024