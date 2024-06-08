A clip of liberal comedian Chelsea Handler saying that 50 Cent “cannot vote” for former President Donald Trump during 2020 because he is Black sparked a snarky response from Sen. Tim Scott this week.

Sen. Scott, R-S.C, hit back at Handler in a social media post on Friday, saying, “tell another Black man how to think.”

“Yes, by all means, please tell another Black man how to think, White lady,” Scott wrote.

TIM SCOTT RESPONDS

[Read Full story at source]