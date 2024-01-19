Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is endorsing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican nomination race, Fox News confirmed on Friday.
Scott, who in November ended his own run for the White House, will formally announce his support for Trump when he appears alongside the former president at a rally Friday evening in Concord, New Hampshire, sources with knowledge of the matter told Fox News.
Both Trump, who’s the commanding front-runner in the GOP nomination race
