Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is expected to join former President Trump on stage in South Carolina Wednesday night amid rumors he could be chosen as Trump’s running mate.
Scott will be on stage with Trump at the former president’s Get Out the Vote rally at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, the Washington Examiner reported.
The rally comes just 10 days before the South Carolina GOP primary Feb. 24.
