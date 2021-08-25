Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Director James A. Davis

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Director James A. Davis

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOQUIAM, Wash., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ – TSBK) (“Timberland” or the “Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the retirement of James A. Davis as a director of the Company and of the Bank effective August 24, 2021 having reached Timberland’s mandatory retirement age. Mr. Davis has served as a Director of the Company and of the Bank since 2017.

Jon Parker, the Company’s Chairman of the Board stated, “Jim’s dedicated service and commitment to the Company and the Bank during his tenure on the Boards has been exceptional and we have expressed to him our sincere appreciation for the leadership and direction he provided to the Bank’s management team. We wish him the best during his retirement.”

Mr. Davis has been appointed an Advisory Director of the Company.

“Jim’s extensive career in the technology sector allowed him to provide wise counsel and support in matters involving technology which have proven very beneficial to Management,” added Michael Sand, the Company’s President and CEO. “We appreciate his willingness to serve as an Advisory Director”

The Company’s Board also voted to reduce the size of its Board of Directors from nine (9) to eight (8) members at the time of Mr. Davis’ retirement.

About the Company

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank (“Bank”). The Bank opened for business in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 24 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

Contact: Michael R. Sand,
  President & CEO
  Dean J. Brydon, CFO
  (360) 533-4747
  www.timberlandbank.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.