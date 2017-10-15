Time running out for NAFTA talks, set to be extended: sources

ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) – Negotiators at talks to modernize NAFTA are running out of time and look set to extend the remaining rounds in a bid to meet an end-year deadline as tensions rise, three sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
