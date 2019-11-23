An uneasy calm settled over Hong Kong on Saturday as the city prepared to go to the polls for local elections seen as a referendum on months of anti-government protests, after weeks of especially violent clashes between police and demonstrators.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Time to calm down’: Hong Kong protests simmer ahead of local elections - November 23, 2019
- China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world’s biggest source of instability - November 23, 2019
- The U.S. is the world’s biggest source of instability: senior Chinese diplomat - November 23, 2019