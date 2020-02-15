Timeline: Highlights of the 16-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

The U.S. government on Friday raised tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union, ratcheting up pressure on the EU to resolve an epic 16-year-old dispute over support for airplane makers, and raising the stakes in broader talks to reach a U.S.-EU trade deal.
