TIMESHARE EXIT COMPANY TAKES STAND AGAINST USING PANDEMIC AS MARKETING TOOL

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite its competitors using the stress of COVID-19 to market to consumers, Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, has refused to use the pandemic as a way to drive new client inquiries.

“Our country is in a national crisis and many Americans are experiencing financial hardships because of the impact of COVID-19,” said Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO of WFG. “Many of our competitors in the timeshare cancellation segment are using this to create fear among timeshare owners in order to capture their business regardless of whether or not they can actually get them out of their timeshares. That’s not how we operate at Wesley Financial Group.

“I founded this company based on one very simple premise….to help people who were put in a precarious financial situation because they were lied to and pressured to purchase a timeshare regardless of whether or not they could actually afford it,” added McDowell. “We are not going to prey upon consumers impacted by COVID-19 to add clients. That’s no better than what the timeshare companies do when they use high-pressure sales presentations filled with lies to coerce consumers into signing.”

McDowell acknowledges that, while the company has not used the COVID-19 pandemic in its marketing efforts, WFG has seen a surge of inquiries this year. However, the company has stayed true to its mission of only taking on clients that were lied to and misrepresented in the sales process. In fact, the company only takes a small percentage of those who inquire as clients.

“Our focus is – and has always been – to be a consumer advocate for those who were blatantly misled during the sales process,” he said. “Our services are not right for those who are simply tired of having a timeshare and are using a worldwide pandemic as an excuse to get out.”

This is not the first time WFG has experienced dealing with consumers seeking to use a tragedy to rid themselves of timeshares. Following the 2016 fires in Gatlinburg, Tenn., the company was deluged with calls from consumers seeking to get out timeshares that had been sold in that area.

“We had consumers telling us that their timeshare company, Westgate, had lied to them because they were not able to use their timeshare as promised,” said McDowell. “Our response was ‘this was an act of God and we can’t – and won’t – get you out of a timeshare when 100% of the homes were destroyed by fire and people were killed.’ This was a natural disaster that Westgate had no control over. We passed on taking clients like these on…but, unfortunately, others in the cancellation segment did.”

In all instances, WFG utilizes a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements within a mutually-agreed upon timeline, generally between 18 and 36 months.

Since its founding, WFG has successfully relieved thousands of consumers of millions of dollars in mortgage debt. “Our system works as we have a 98% success rate. And, for those 2%, we stick by our guarantee, which is another differentiation point from our competitors,” he added.

McDowell helped create the timeshare cancellation industry with the formation of WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company receives every day.

