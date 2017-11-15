Timesys and Arrow Electronics to Deliver a Webinar Series Focusing on Designing Embedded Linux based Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Devices on DragonBoard™ 410c

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Timesys Corporation (https://www.timesys.com), industry pioneer and leading provider of embedded, open source development tools and engineering services, today announced its Timesys University webinar series titled “Developing for Industrial IoT with Linux OS on DragonBoard™ 410c.” The series, which is being promoted by Qualcomm Developer Network and is co-sponsored with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Arrow Electronics, is designed to provide hands-on experience on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 410E powered DragonBoard 410c throughout the entire development process, including assembly of the development environment and its use to develop a Qt® based UI application for an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) device.

This four-part webinar series leverages the OpenEmbedded Reference Platform Build (RPB) BSP from Linaro™/96Boards™, and the topics covered include:

OpenEmbedded / Yocto Project build systems and BSP customizations

IIoT application development and deployment using Timesys’ TimeStorm Integrated Development Environment (IDE)

BLE protocol and gathering sensor data

Developing modern, rich UIs for factory terminals with Qt

Strategies for designing-in and managing security

“Arrow is one of the leading players taking advantage of Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon processors for the embedded mass-market,” said Jake Harris, Director of Global Supplier Marketing at Arrow Electronics. “Our work with Qualcomm Technologies and 96Boards, combined with our long-standing partnership with Timesys, enables us to help customers build Internet of Things devices that leverage the high performance, energy efficiency, security-rich and integrated connectivity of the Snapdragon 410E processor.”

“We are pleased to work closely with Qualcomm Technologies and Arrow to deliver this webinar series that shows developers how software design on complex parts can be done easily. Additionally, we look forward to helping our mutual customers build innovative Industrial IoT products using the DragonBoard 410c,” said Maciej Halasz, Vice President of Technology at Timesys. “The DragonBoard 410c is a complex and powerful product. When combined with Linux, development tools and services from Timesys, developers can design powerful, state-of-the-art devices with security in mind and easily monitor vulnerabilities and manage software updates well into the future.”

The Timesys University webinar series runs bi-weekly through December 5, 2017. For session details and registration links, visit https://www.timesys.com/solutions/software-development-training/online-public/developing-iiot-linux-os-dragonboard-410c/.

To coincide with the webinar series, Linaro’s 96boards.org will host a guest appearance by Maciej Halasz, Vice President of Technology at Timesys, during its weekly “OpenHours” episode on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 4:00pm UTC. During the live broadcast, Maciej will discuss the webinar series in-depth and answer questions relating to topics covered in the sessions. You can find more information about the upcoming episode at 96Boards OpenHours.

About Timesys

Timesys is a pioneer and industry leader in providing embedded, open source development tools, security notification and update management, and engineering services across the “Embedded Project Spectrum” — from BSPs and devices, to mobile applications and IoT systems — for Linux, Android, RTOS and other open source solutions. With Timesys, OEMs, ODMS, and design houses can reduce product development costs, get to market faster, reallocate development resources and reduce project and business risks. With more than 20 years of experience in embedded development, Timesys’ broad portfolio, embedded expertise and extensive partner ecosystem are used in 1000+ leading products and applications across a variety of industries including medical, industrial, networking, aerospace and consumer. For more information, visit www.timesys.com.

