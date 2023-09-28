Civil rights litigator focused on disability discrimination cases brings civic engagement and expertise to deepen support of underserved students who learn differently

Benetech, a global nonprofit focused on providing equitable opportunities for all learners, today, on International Day for Universal Access to Information , announced the appointment of Timothy Elder to its Board of Directors. Elder is the Founder and Principal Attorney of the TRE Legal Practice, a boutique civil rights law firm focusing on the rights of the blind and other disabled people to benefit from accessible technology. The Benetech board, a diverse and highly experienced group of professionals, leverages collective expertise and leadership from a broad spectrum of sectors including technology, business, philanthropy, and education to advance the organization’s mission of driving equity in education.

“Benetech believes that education is a human right, so today is a fitting moment to acknowledge someone with Tim’s level of civic involvement, officially joining our board,” said Ayan Kishore, CEO, Benetech. “Tim deeply understands the importance of access to information – including online and digital spaces where so much educational content is published and posted. His expertise in and commitment to disability rights will help Benetech and the communities we work with, to better serve students with learning differences and disabilities.”

“As an avid non-visual reader and longstanding leader within the blindness community, I have always appreciated Benetech’s significant contributions to literacy for minority groups. I’m excited to now help carry Benetech’s mission for social good into the next frontier of technological innovation.” said Timothy Elder, Benetech’s newest Board member. “I’ve seen first-hand how technology can either enhance or impede education and access to information. I look forward to working with Benetech to address the increasing high stakes of accessible digital information for disadvantaged groups.”

Background on Timothy Elder

Founder and Principal Attorney of the TRE Legal Practice, a boutique civil rights law firm focusing on the rights of the blind and other disabled people to benefit from accessible technology.

Previously associated at Brown, Goldstein & Levy as a Disability Rights Fellow

During law school, he externed with the Hon. Marilyn Hall Patel of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. He also clerked for the Legal Aid Society Employment Law Center in San Francisco

Graduated magna cum laude from the University of California Law San Francisco; Holds Bachelor of Arts in Music from San Francisco State University

Held leadership positions in the American Bar Association and the National Association of Blind Lawyers

Awarded the TenBroek Fellowship for commitment to disability rights (2008)

Recipient of The Daily Record’s VIP by 40 Award, which recognizes younger professionals in Maryland for their professional accomplishments, civic involvement, and impact of achievement (2010)

About Benetech

Benetech believes that equitable access to education is a human right. Our technology and services break down systemic barriers and empower all learners regardless of ability. Around the world, we partner with local communities to expand inclusive and equitable education opportunities. To date we have delivered more than 20 million accessible books helping over 1.5 million students, jobseekers, and adults to read, learn, and pursue their dreams. Visit www.benetech.org.

