Arlington, Va., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Timothy Hill, an expert in federal health policy and systems, has been named a senior vice president at the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and is leading AIR’s Health Division. Hill had served as vice president for client engagement since 2019, first at IMPAQ and then at AIR after the institution acquired IMPAQ in 2020.

Prior to joining AIR/IMPAQ, Hill spent more than 20 years in leadership roles at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), including time as acting deputy administrator and director, deputy director, and director of CMS’s financial management group. Hill is a recognized expert in the health policy community and a strong communicator who brings a solutions-oriented mindset to problem solving and policy development. He has deep knowledge of the policies and systemic operations of Medicare and Medicaid, including the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

In May 2023, Hill was appointed to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC), which reviews access and payment policies and advises Congress on Medicaid and CHIP issues. Last month, Hill testified before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, in his role with MACPAC, about curtailing improper payments.

AIR’s Health Division studies and helps implement solutions to challenges facing the healthcare system and inequities in public health, both in the U.S. and internationally. Among the areas of focus are healthcare cost, coverage, and access; substance abuse disorders; patient, family, and stakeholder engagement; and social determinants of health.

“Health access and equity are key areas where AIR’s research and technical expertise is making a real difference in people’s lives,” AIR President and CEO Jessica Heppen said. “Tim Hill has the experience and knowledge of health policy to ensure our work continues to be relevant, impactful, and mission focused. I’m grateful to have him on the team.”

Hill, who has served as the interim leader of the Health Division since September 2023, began his new role on April 16. He is a member of AIR’s Executive Leadership Team and reports to the president and CEO.

“Over the past several years, we have seen the importance of our public health system and the need for improvements so that it serves all people equitably,” Hill said. “I am excited to lead AIR’s outstanding health team and help our clients and partners make evidence-based changes to better serve our communities.”

Hill earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Science in political science from Northeastern University, in Boston.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

