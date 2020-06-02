Tina Jonas Appointed to Serco Inc. Board of Directors

Herndon, Virginia, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, and management services and subsidiary of Serco Group plc, announced today that Tina Jonas has been appointed to the Board of its U.S. business effective July 1, 2020. Jonas has a distinguished 32 year career that includes senior executive level positions in both the government and commercial sectors, having served the Department of Defense as Undersecretary of Defense – Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller, as well as in numerous leadership positions in the defense and aerospace industry.

As a recognized expert in military, defense and aerospace, Jonas is currently an independent consultant and serves on several defense company boards. She also serves as a Trustee for the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), a board member of the National Military Family Association (NMFA), and a non-resident senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Jonas most recently served as a chief executive with UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (UHG), a Fortune 14 company. She previously served as President of Logistics Health Incorporated (LHI) and as a Senior Vice President of Optum Health, also part of UnitedHealth Group.

Prior to joining UHG, Jonas held executive positions in the Aerospace and Defense industry from 2008 to 2012. From 2010 to 2012 she served as Executive Vice President, Operations for PASSUR Aerospace, a business intelligence and aviation company. From 2008 to 2010 Jonas served as an operations executive with United Technologies, a Fortune 45 engineering and manufacturing company.

Prior to her corporate experience, Ms. Jonas served in the federal government for over twenty years culminating in her service as Undersecretary of Defense/Comptroller and Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Defense (DOD) from 2004 to 2008. Her government career also included service as Assistant Director and Chief Financial Officer for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Financial Management, as well as senior positions with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee.

Ms. Jonas is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service (Bronze Palm), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award, the Army Distinguished Civilian Service Award and the Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award as well as the DOD Inspector General’s Award for Excellence.

Her executive education includes studies at Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government and the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business. Ms. Jonas holds a Master’s degree in Liberal Studies from Georgetown University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Arizona State University.

“We are excited to welcome Tina Jonas to our board of directors. She brings decades of leadership in the defense industry from both the government side and the commercial side, key strategic areas of importance to Serco. Additionally, we look forward to her financial expertise contributions as a former CFO,” said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Serco Inc. ”Jonas will bring valuable perspectives to our board as we strengthen Serco’s commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions for our customers.”

###

