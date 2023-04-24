MONTVALE, N.J., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) (“Tingo” or the “Company”) announced today that it will present at the 19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference being held at the Union League Club in New York City on May 1 – 2, 2023.

Tingo Group Chief Executive Officer Darren Mercer will deliver the Company’s presentation on May 1 at 11:00 am ET in the Lincoln Room immediately followed by a Q&A breakout session. The presentation can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and is available on the Tingo Group investor relations website at tingogroup.com.

19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference

Date: May 1 – 2, 2023

Presentation Time: May 1, 2023, at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Location: Union League Club Lincoln Room – 38 East 37th Street in Manhattan

Format: Presentation and Q&A Breakout Session

Speaker: Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer

Presentation Webcast Link: Click here

In conjunction with the 19th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference, Tingo Group will be holding institutional investor meetings on Monday, May 1, Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3 in New York City. For more details or to schedule a meeting with management, investors and analysts should contact TIO@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is a global Fintech and Agri-Fintech group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Tingo Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Tingo Mobile, is the leading Agri-Fintech company operating in Africa, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, including a ‘device as a service’ smartphone and pre-loaded platform product. As part of its globalization strategy, Tingo Mobile has recently begun to expand internationally and entered into trade partnerships that are contracted to increase the number of subscribed farmers from 9.3 million in 2022 to more than 32 million, providing them with access to services including, among others, the Nwassa ‘seed-to-sale’ marketplace platform, insurance, micro-finance, and mobile phone and data top-up. Tingo Group’s other Tingo business verticals include: TingoPay, a SuperApp in partnership with Visa that offers a wide range of B2C and B2B services including payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business based out of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. In addition to its Tingo business verticals, Tingo Group also holds and operates an insurance brokerage platform business in China, with 130+ offices located in China’s cities and major towns; and Magpie Securities, a regulated finance services Fintech business operating out of Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information visit tingogroup.com.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management and the Board’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement certain corporate actions, the expected financial performance of the Company, the ability of the Company to recognize benefits associated with its recent acquisitions, and the Company’s anticipated future growth strategy. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

