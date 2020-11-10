Tingo International Holdings, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing

Stamford, Connecticut, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tingo International Holdings, Inc. (“Tingo” or “the Company”) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock. The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Tingo

Tingo International Holdings, Inc is a Delaware incorporated holding company, and has acquired 100% of Tingo Mobile PLC, a company founded in January, 2001 by Dozy Mmobuosi, providing telecommunications and AgriTech services (smart phones, access to global commodities markets, voice and data, extension services and fintech) to its customer base of over 9.3 million farmers in Nigeria. Tingo Mobile PLC has sold over 21m mobile devices in 7yrs.

Our Vision is to build a complete digital ecosystem that empowers societies and opens up international opportunities. We believe that a truly connected world will help contribute to a better global society. For more information please visit our website at tingogroup.com .