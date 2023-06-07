Technology Showcase To Allow Industries to Meet with Base Leadership

Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) in partnership with Tinker Air Force Base (AFB) will be hosting a two-day Technology Showcase on base July 17-18, 2023, to enable technology innovation companies to meet with base leadership and aircraft sustainment professionals.

NCMS is a 35-year-old organization whose mission is to create opportunities for highly capable companies to work collaboratively with government providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. As a member-based nonprofit organization, it has built a vast network of industry, government, and academia partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. Its strength lies in offering a unique combination of expert guidance and infrastructure to help ensure such collaborations deliver results for all parties.

The upcoming NCMS Technology Showcase at Tinker AFB will offer a great way for companies to learn directly from Tinker AFB personnel which innovations are needed to help them solve critical maintenance and sustainment challenges. Key decision-makers are eager to assess new capabilities and resources featured by attending exhibitors.

The following are among Tinker AFB’s priority desired capabilities:

Non-destructive Inspection and Precision Metrology

Welding and Additive Repair

Advanced Gas Turbine Engine Repair

Surface Preparation and Corrosion Control

Composite Repair

Plating and Heat Treatment

Advanced Machining and Manufacturing

Many more desired capabilities are listed on the event site below. Registration will close on Friday, June 16. To learn more and apply for exhibiting and base authorization, visit: https://www.ncms.org/2023tinkerafb.

About NCMS

NCMS (www.ncms.org) is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base for 35 years. NCMS leverages a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution.

CONTACT: Pam Hurt National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) 248-867-3525 pam.hurt@ncms.org