Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tints of Nature’s Organic Hair Color a Natural Alternative to Harsh Chemicals

Tints of Nature’s Organic Hair Color a Natural Alternative to Harsh Chemicals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

United Kingdom’s Tints of Nature – Simply Healthier Hair Color Expands its Distribution in the United States.

Tints of Nature is a natural, organic hair coloring system that’s been providing hair salon quality for a quarter of a century.

Tints of Nature is a natural, organic hair coloring system that’s been providing hair salon quality for a quarter of a century.

Tints of Nature permanent hair color contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts. The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is expanding its distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

Tints of Nature permanent hair color contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts. The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is expanding its distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Millions of American women, who dye their hair regularly, may be exposing themselves to harsh, dangerous chemicals that can damage their skin and their hair. 

A healthier alternative is Tints of Nature, which is a natural, organic hair coloring system that’s been providing hair salon quality for a quarter of a century.

“We developed Tints of Nature in the 1990s when my friend, who was a hairstylist, complained he was severely allergic to the chemicals in hair dye,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature. “Together, we used my background in herbal medicine and his professional knowledge to create the first Tints of Nature hair products.”

Perfitt said Tints of Nature manufactures natural and organic hair cosmetics.

“We provide the world with safer hair products. Our brand has more nature than chemicals,” Perfitt said, adding that Tints of Nature provides hair salon quality in your home.”

Perfitt said Tints of Nature permanent hair color contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is expanding its distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

Tints of Nature also is a socially-responsible company, which was uncommon in the 1990s.

“Our products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, natural, and organic. We use ethically-sourced ingredients from responsible suppliers,” he said.

“Today, we serve not only consumers who want natural, organic products, but vegans and animal-rights activists, as well. We are the mainstream. Consumers of all types buy our hair coloring products,” he added.

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit tintsofnatureusa.com or Amazon.

Attachments

  • TON Permanent Pack – Front – FR+CA – 1N
  • TON Permanent Pack – Front – FR+CA – 8C 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Tints of Nature
561-544-0719
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.