Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tints of Nature’s Organic, Healthier Hair Color Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

Tints of Nature’s Organic, Healthier Hair Color Now Available on VitaBeauti.com

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Tints of Nature, the organic, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free hair coloring system, is now available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

Tints of Nature, the organic, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free hair coloring system, is now available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States.

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tints of Nature, the organic, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free hair coloring system, is now available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

“We are excited about expanding our presence in the United States,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature. “Tints of Nature – Simply Healthier Hair Color provides women with a natural alternative to harsh, chemical-based hair coloring products. Plus, Tints of Nature gives you salon-level results.”

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States.

Today, more consumers are looking for natural, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free products than in the past. Surveys show that many consumers who buy vegan-friendly products are not vegans.

“For nearly three decades, Tints of Nature has been a leader in the organic hair coloring industry,” Perfitt said. “Before it was trendy, our company was committed to ethical, sustainable, and cruelty-free products. We don’t use animals to test our products, nor do we use any animal by-products.”

Tints of Nature contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“Since we started the company, we have been passionate about developing high-quality hair coloring products that are affordable, ethical, and as natural as possible,” he said.

Perfitt said consumers today are more concerned about the health and condition of their hair than their parents and grandparents.

“I understand these concerns. I started Tints of Nature because my friend, a hairstylist, was allergic to the chemicals in the hair color products he was using in his salon,” Perfitt said. “Together, we developed hair coloring that wasn’t harsh on your hair or your stylist. Our products are natural, organic, innovative, ethical, and sustainable.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit VitaBeauti.com.

 

Attachments

  • TON Website – Product Images – Permanent Packs – Left Angle – 150dpi – 900x1060px4 copy
  • TON Permanent Pack – Front – FR+CA – 10XL 
CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Tints of Nature
561-544-0719
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.