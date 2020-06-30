Tints of Nature’s Organic, Natural Hair Color Debuted at ECRM’s Hair Care & Multicultural Hair Program

Breaking News
Retail Buyers from Major Outlets Introduced to Tints of Nature － Simply Healthier Hair Color Products

Tints of Nature - Simply Healthier Hair Color introduced itself to more than 50 buyers from major retailers in the United States at the recent ECRM Hair Care and Multicultural Hair Program, the industry’s top retail-buyer conference. Tints of Nature is already available at several top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market. To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit VitaBeauti.com.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tints of Nature – Simply Healthier Hair Color introduced itself to more than 50 buyers from major retailers in the United States at the recent ECRM Hair Care and Multicultural Hair Program,  the industry’s top retail/seller conference. 

“Our representatives had good meetings with buyers from chains, such as Albertsons, Bealls, Bed Bath & Beyond, and many more top retail outlets,”  said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature. “Now, we follow up with them.”

The four-day ECRM event last week, which usually is in person, became a virtual event because of the pandemic.

Other retail buyers at ECRM included Amazon, Bartell Drug Company, Giant Eagle,  CVS Health, H-E-B,  Rite Aid, Target, Value Drug,  Walgreens, and United Supermarkets. Tints of Nature is already available at several top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

“We received a lot of attention at the event’s new and trending category,” Perfitt said.

Perfitt said retailers are looking for natural and organic products because consumers today are more interested in their health.

“Natural products, such as our Tints of Nature product line, are more mainstream than ever before,” said Perfitt, adding that his hair color products are vegan and cruelty-free. “People today want to know companies are not harming animals. We never test our products on animals.”

Tints of Nature – Simply Healthier Hair Color provides women with a natural alternative to harsh, chemical-based hair coloring products, as well as salon-quality results.

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature, which started in the mid-1990s, is no newcomer to the natural, organic hair industry.

“We have been an organic, natural hair color leader for decades,” Perfitt said.  “Healthier hair color is our mission.”

Tints of Nature contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“We had back-to-back online meetings with the retailers at ECRM last week,” he said. “Now, we will follow up with them, and hopefully, consumers across the United States will have the opportunity to buy Tints of Nature.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit VitaBeauti.com.

 

