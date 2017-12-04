Tiny Home Community ‘Smart’ Solution to Homelessness

Tallahassee, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Dwellings, a tiny home community located on the west side of Tallahassee, today opened doors to the community’s first 11 homes. This innovative housing solution for those who are financially, socially or institutionally disadvantaged offers high-tech, low-cost houses ranging from 220 to 410 square feet for less than $850 per month. Each tiny home comes equipped with an array of smart technology features including fiber optic internet, smart locks, smart lighting and smart meters. Residents of The Dwellings can even engage with a voice-capable device that allows them to access services like transportation for doctor appointments.

“There is a real and critical need for this kind of housing, and The Dwellings is proof that low-cost housing doesn’t need to be low-tech housing,” said Rick Kearney, Founder and Visionary for the tiny home community. “The technology in these homes helps our residents gain access to the greatest support for their needs and also helps them save money.”

These high-tech homes are meeting the region’s need for attainable housing, too. The Dwellings is considered “low-barrier” housing, accepting residents who do not have the substantial cash deposits required for most rentals. For comparison, a similarly-priced rental would require an average of $1,600 in deposits and first month’s rent plus an additional $300 for utilities and internet access. The community’s first residents represent a diverse cross-section of society who would otherwise struggle to find adequate housing within their budgets: blue-collar workers, veterans, service industry workers and those with disabilities.

“This project has been two years in the making, and I could not be more proud to open doors today,” said John Schmidt, The Dwellings Director. “The Phase I homes are filled, and we’ve already lined up residents for the next 12 homes. The speed with which we’re filling these homes underscores just how important this housing is.”

The first 11 homes represent a small fraction of the completed project, which will include 130 tiny homes, a community garden, a group dining hall, education and training rooms and common laundry facilities. The next 12 homes will be ready for move-in by mid-January, with an additional 10 homes added every 45-60 days thereafter. Construction on the community building that will house an arts and crafts facility, a wood working shop and the group dining hall has already begun and is expected to be complete by fall of next year. In addition to physical amenities, The Dwellings will offer a host of service amenities. An on-site case manager will help connect residents to resources like career counseling, financial advising and medical and dental services.

For new residents, The Dwellings is more than just a home. William Wolfe, a 63-year-old Air Force veteran, says The Dwellings is a refuge and an opportunity for him.

“Although not far from the bustle of modes of various modes of transportation, there is an atmosphere of peace here,” Wolfe said. “I can breathe freely here. The Dwellings is a place of independence and refuge and a space where ingenuity and partners have made a gift of opportunity. Words fail to describe the depth of the gratitude I have.”

Funded by private organizations and individuals, The Dwellings’ high-tech, low-cost model is the only one of its kind in the nation. For more information about the community, please visit TheDwellings.org or call John Schmidt at 850-508-4561.

About The Dwellings

The Dwellings is a subsidiary of CESC, Inc., a nonprofit committed to ensuring that homelessness in the Big Bend region is rare, brief and non-recurring. Constructed to accommodate those who are financially, socially or institutionally disadvantaged, The Dwellings provides beautifully crafted tiny homes with high-tech amenities. The community offers an array of on-site amenities designed to provide residents with new ways of receiving assistance and support, access to advanced technology and pride in a space to call their own.

About CESC, Inc.

Comprehensive Emergency Services Center (CESC) was founded with the goal of ending homelessness. The organization works to create a network to assist individuals experiencing homelessness in Tallahassee by providing resources including emergency shelter, support services and long-term housing. CESC works to foster a culture and community of individuals and businesses who combine resources in order to ensure that when homelessness in Tallahassee does occur, it is rare, brief and non-recurring. For more information about CESC or their family of brands including Westgate, The Kearney Center and The Dwellings, please visit cesctlh.org.

