Cleveland Browns legend and BIGPLAY Host placed first ever legal sports bet in Ohio on leading global sportsbook

HOBOKEN, NJ, Jan. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tipico, a leading global sportsbook operator, today announced its exclusive partnership with Cleveland-based sports and entertainment network BIGPLAY to become the presenting sponsor of BIGPLAY’S live shows and streaming programs. To kick off this partnership, Super Bowl XXVIII winner, college football national champion and legendary Cleveland Browns Quarterback Bernie Kosar placed the first legal sports bet on the platform at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023 live across BigPlay and Tipico social handles.

Kosar placed a $19,000 moneyline wager on Cleveland to win their Week 18 matchup against Pittsburgh, in honor of his jersey number. Should Pittsburgh win their game on January 1 against Baltimore, Cleveland will be in prime position to play spoiler to Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes and hand them their first losing season in 19 years. This marquee rivalry game will also provide a stage for Cleveland to showcase its explosive offense and establish momentum heading into the 2023 season.

Continuing the sportsbook’s hyperlocal strategy to connect with the Ohio sports betting community, the partnership will see Tipico sponsor BIGPLAY’S VIP Player Lounge and Studio at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. The space will be a welcome spot for high profile sports personalities and athletes and is just minutes away from Cleveland muni tailgates, which unlocks unlimited opportunities for fan meet and greet events.

“Partnering with one of the fastest growing live sports content networks on the internet is a natural extension of our goal to captivate the diehard, impassioned fan bases across the Buckeye State” said David Paschkes, Chief Commercial Officier of Tipico North America “We are thrilled to have the first Tipico bet in Ohio placed by Cleveland football legend and BIGPLAY host Bernie Kosar to commence a successful and long-lasting presence in the state of Ohio.”

Following its recent partnership with AEG Presents, BIGPLAY will further amplify Tipico’s brand presence in Ohio as it provides the region’s customers with cutting-edge entertainment.

“We couldn’t think of a better match than Tipico to be our exclusive partner. As we focus on elevating sports media across Ohio, Tipico is working to create the ultimate sports betting experience,” said Dave McAllester Founder of BIGPLAY. “We are proud to have our talent engage with a sportsbook that is truly dedicated to our fans and listeners, and together we will provide the great state of Ohio with unparalleled action in 2023 and beyond.”

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

About BIGPLAY

BIGPLAY is a digital sports media company founded in Cleveland, OH. It is the home to legendary former athletes in Ohio such as Bernie Kosar, Hanford Dixon and top social media influencers like Chris (Reflog) McNeil and Gabriella Kreuz. Headquartered in downtown Cleveland at Burke Lakefront, BIGPLAY is the go-to video podcast network for all Ohio sports fans.

“BIGPLAY is excited to team up with Tipico Sportsbook. Our biggest priority was finding a gambling partner that we could grow with in Ohio, and we view this long term partnership as just that. We look forward to kicking off the first bet in Ohio with Bernie Kosar at 12:01am on January 1st, and betting with our fans throughout 2023 on the Tipico sportsbook app.”

