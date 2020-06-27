Tips for National Safety Month by Bronx Car Injury & Accident Lawyers HERMAN & HERMAN

Some of the leading causes of accidental injuries include workplace injuries and car accidents, so it’s no surprise that the NSC will focus on ergonomics and driving says Bronx Car accident lawyer Glen Herman.

New York , June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the National Safety Council (NSC), June is National Safety Month. As summer begins, it’s important to make safety a priority, as people tend to be more active during warm weather, which can heighten the risk of injury.

In fact, the Mayo Clinic states that the number of traumatic injuries treated emergency rooms doubles during the summer.

In some years, the NSC devotes each week of the month to a different safety issue. For this year, the NSC is focusing on mental health, ergonomics, building a safety culture, and driving.

Some of the leading causes of accidental injuries include workplace injuries and car accidents, so it’s no surprise that the NSC will focus on ergonomics and driving.

The High Cost of Personal Injuries

Accidental injuries can leave an injury victim with overwhelming expenses. According to the NSC, accidental injuries cost employers around $730 billion and individual households over $6,200 on average. When an individual suffers a catastrophic injury, the cost can be astronomical.

In addition to ER bills, ongoing medical bills, and surgical costs, an injury victim may be forced to take time off work. If their injuries prevent them from working, they might be forced to adjust their whole lifestyle due to their injury. This can impact their mental health, relationships, and the lives of everyone in their household.

This is why it’s important for everyone to do their part to practice good safety habits. This means driving responsibly and doing other things to safeguard your personal safety.

Top Causes of Summer Injuries

Summer is supposed to be a time for vacationing, relaxing, and enjoying the warm weather. However, it’s also a time when the rate of personal injuries goes up. Knowing the most common types of summer injuries and where these injuries occur can help you avoid getting hurt.

Summertime injuries can happen at home, at work, or on vacation. Here are some of the top causes of warm weather injuries.

Motor vehicle accidents – Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents occur more frequently during the summer. Drunk driving accidents also happen more often over the summer months.

– occur more frequently during the summer. Drunk driving accidents also happen more often over the summer months. Pedestrian and bicycle accidents – Pedestrians and bicyclists are more likely to be involved in an accident during the summer. Children are at a higher risk of getting injured while walking or bicycling in the summer, as they’re more likely to be outside playing while school is out of session.

– Pedestrians and bicyclists are more likely to be involved in an accident during the summer. Children are at a higher risk of getting injured while walking or bicycling in the summer, as they’re more likely to be outside playing while school is out of session. Recreational and playground injuries – With kids on summer break, the rate of playground and recreational injuries goes up. Cities and local government authorities may be liable for playground injuries if they fail to properly inspect and maintain playground equipment.

– With kids on summer break, the rate of playground and recreational injuries goes up. Cities and local government authorities may be liable for playground injuries if they fail to properly inspect and maintain playground equipment. Slips and falls – Slips and falls don’t just happen when it’s icy and snowy outside. When the weather is warm, people are more likely to spend time outdoors. They can slip on patios and decks, or they can trip over lawn equipment or other hazards in a yard. People can also get injured if they trip over cracked or broken pavement or sidewalks in a public place.

How to Lower Your Risk of Getting Injured

While you can’t always control your environment or the people in it, there are steps you can take to reduce your individual risk of sustaining a personal injury. As you go through the summer, here are some things you can do to make sure you stay as safe and healthy as possible.

Be a safe driver – It’s important to practice safe driving all year round, but it’s especially important to pay attention to your driving habits in the summer. This means never getting behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking or you’re under the influence of any kind of substance that could impair your driving. It’s also important to avoid driving distracted.

– It’s important to practice safe driving all year round, but it’s especially important to pay attention to your driving habits in the summer. This means never getting behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking or you’re under the influence of any kind of substance that could impair your driving. It’s also important to avoid driving distracted. Drink plenty of water – Dehydration is more common in the summer. Many people are surprised to learn that dehydration can make you more likely to be involved in an accident. Inadequate fluid intake can slow your reaction time and make you more susceptible to being hurt in an accident.

– Dehydration is more common in the summer. Many people are surprised to learn that dehydration can make you more likely to be involved in an accident. Inadequate fluid intake can slow your reaction time and make you more susceptible to being hurt in an accident. Don’t walk distracted – Distracted driving gets a lot of attention, but distracted walking can also lead to serious injury. Avoid looking down at your phone as you walk or wearing headphones that prevent you from hearing traffic and other sounds around you. If you use a bicycle to get around the city, you should also avoid bicycling distracted.

If you have been injured in a car accident, workplace accident, or any other type of accident, it’s important to discuss your case with a an experienced injury lawyer.

There are time limits for filing a claim, so don’t wait to speak to a lawyer.

