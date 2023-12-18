Rising aerospace and defense demand drives growth in precise tire inspection. Increased awareness of road safety and demand for high-performance tires fuel market expansion, especially in emerging economies.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The tire inspection system market is estimated to be worth US$ 224.5 million in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 287.4 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 3.10%. Stringent safety regulations in the automotive and aerospace industries drive the need for reliable tire inspection solutions. The growing automotive industry, including electric vehicles, demands high-quality tires, propelling the need for efficient inspection systems.

Increasing demand for precise and reliable tire inspection for safety in aircraft and military vehicles in aerospace and defense sector contributes to market growth. The growing awareness of road safety and increased demand for high-performance and safe tires fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of the tire inspection system is high in emerging economies due to expanding automotive industries.

Continuously evolving safety and quality standards set by regulatory bodies worldwide propel the demand for robust tire inspection systems to ensure compliance. Growing emphasis on sustainable practices in manufacturing, leading to the development of inspection systems that support eco-friendly tire production and waste reduction.

The growing technological advances and integration of AI, IoT, and predictive analytics are enhancing the capabilities of inspection systems. Adoption of 3D inspection techniques is on the rise, enabling a more comprehensive analysis of tire structures and surfaces, improving accuracy in defect detection.

From 2019 to 2023, the tire inspection system market was valued at a CAGR of 2.50%

was valued at a Based on technology, the camera-based technology segment is expected to account for a share of 30% in 2024.

in 2024. Global tire inspection system demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 3.60% in 2024.

in 2024. In the United States, the tire inspection system industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.70% in 2024.

in 2024. Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 2.50% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Tire inspection system market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.80% in 2024.

“The rapid growth of the automotive industry and rising consumer focus on safety and quality of tires is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Major tire inspection system market players are focusing on expanding their customer base through various strategies, such as expanding their product portfolio through new product launches and innovations. Collaborations and partnerships with key players and acquiring niche players are critical strategies followed by leading players in the tire inspection system market.

YXLON International GmbH

Alfamation Global

CyXplus SA

Micro-Poise Measurement Systems LLC.

MTS Systems Corporation

A&D Technology

Burke Porter Group

AMETEK, Inc.

Kistler Group

TMSI LLC

LMI Technologies- specializes in 3D scanning and inspection technologies for industrial applications. Provides inspection solutions that utilize laser and structured light for tire surface analysis.

AMTEK introduced The Micro-Poise® ASTEC® FX, which serves as a comprehensive Tire Uniformity System. It assesses tires based on force variation, runout, and sidewall appearances, aligning closely with identifying potential ride disturbances in a moving vehicle. The ASTEC® FX excels in delivering superior machine performance and detailed measurement analysis by employing industry-standard tire uniformity testing procedures.

By Technology:

Camera Based

X-Ray Based

Computer Vision Based

By End Use:

MRO Centres

Automobile Assembling Facility

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

