Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Titan Health Management Solutions Selects MTBC Force to Expand RCM Services Nationwide

Titan Health Management Solutions Selects MTBC Force to Expand RCM Services Nationwide

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

SOMERSET, N.J., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced it has been selected by Titan Health Management Solutions (Titan Health) to support the company’s rapidly expanding revenue cycle management services (RCM). Based in Tucson, Arizona, Titan Health provides comprehensive RCM services for healthcare providers across the USA.

Through this new partnership, Titan Health will leverage the experienced workforce of MTBC Force for managing accounts receivables and other back-office services to extend the company’s comprehensive offering.

“For 18 years, our clients have entrusted us with key parts of their financial operations and it was critical to us to partner with a company that not only had the right set of technology and experience, but also shared our commitment to responsiveness and the highest level of service,” said Brian Diver, COO of Titan Health. “As we quickly scale our operations to meet the growing and urgent need of our clients at this challenging time, we look forward to working with the team at MTBC to deliver that same quality of service and results that our clients expect from us.”

Founded in 2002 as a firm specializing in zero balance auditing and recovery, Titan Health has grown to become one of the country’s leading integrated revenue cycle management services companies serving hospitals, health systems, and physician practices.

“We are thrilled to be able to mobilize our team and technology to support Titan Health and their clients,” said Al Nardi, SVP Strategy at MTBC. “As providers struggle with the changes and uncertainty of our current environment, we’ll be working alongside Titan Health to ensure those activities that are essential for a practice’s financial sustainability continue to be managed in a timely and comprehensive way.”

About Titan Health Management Solutions

Titan Health Management Solutions (Titan Health) provides seamless and collaborative revenue cycle solutions by leveraging our proprietary analytics, tools, and decades of claim payment experience. Titan Health has more than 18 years of demonstrated revenue cycle success and experience working with health care providers of all sizes to maximize revenue collection.

For more information, visit Titan-Health.com or contact [email protected].

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC’s latest investor presentation, read recent articles, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com/events.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
MTBC, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]
(214) 597-8200

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.