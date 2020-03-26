Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2020

– Revenue for Fiscal 2020 Increased 3.5% to $1.3 billion –

– GAAP EPS for Fiscal 2020 was $0.63 and Adjusted EPS was $0.79, an increase of 14.5% and 17.9%, respectively –

– Announces Domestic Acquisition of HorizonWest’s Three Store Dealership Complex –

WEST FARGO, N.D., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2020.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Full year fiscal 2020 performance demonstrated our ability to drive profitability in challenging industry conditions. Modest growth in equipment revenue was supported by strong double-digit growth from our higher margin parts and service businesses. Our commitment to providing strong customer support in parts and service, combined with an efficient operating model, enabled us to drive adjusted earnings per share growth of 17.9% for the year. As we look to fiscal 2021, we remain focused on providing exceptional uninterrupted customer service, safeguarding our employees and managing the controllable aspects of the business as we carefully navigate the COVID-19 global health crisis. We believe the strength of our balance sheet and business model will enable us to achieve long-term top line growth, both organically as well as through acquisitions. Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we believe it is prudent to not provide specific full year fiscal 2021 guidance at this time.”

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue was $351.0 million, compared to revenue of $359.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. Equipment revenue was $262.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $284.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. Parts revenue was $52.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $43.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $22.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $13.0 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased to $61.1 million compared to $55.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. The Company’s gross profit margin increased to 17.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to 15.5% in the fourth quarter last year. Gross profit margin increased primarily due to mix, with a greater proportion of higher margin parts and service revenue compared to equipment revenue, which was further supported by strong equipment margin performance versus the prior year.

Operating expenses were $60.1 million or 17.1% of revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $53.9 million or 15.0% of revenue for the fourth quarter last year. Current quarter expenses were impacted by $2.4 million of ERP transition costs as well as expenses associated with the third quarter addition of the Company’s Northwood store location.

Floorplan and other interest expense was $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to lower interest expense resulting from the May 1, 2019 retirement of the remaining balance of the Company’s convertible notes.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, net income was $0.7 million, or earnings per share of $0.03, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.10 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The adjusted fourth quarter fiscal 2020 net income of $0.5 million excludes a $4.6 million benefit related to income tax valuation allowance adjustments.

The Company generated $8.1 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment – Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $215.5 million, compared to $223.3 million in the fourth quarter last year. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.3 million, compared to pre-tax income of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.5 million, compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Construction Segment – Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $87.2 million, compared to $86.4 million in the fourth quarter last year. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.8 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter last year.

International Segment – Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $48.2 million, compared to $50.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. Pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.3 million, compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Results

Revenue increased 3.5% to $1.3 billion for fiscal 2020. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $14.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusted net income for fiscal 2020 was $17.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $14.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the prior year. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million in fiscal 2020, representing an increase of 6.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $49.8 million in fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 with $43.7 million of cash. The Company’s equipment inventory level increased to $515.9 million as of January 31, 2020, compared to $417.0 million as of January 31, 2019. As of January 31, 2020, the Company had $371.8 million outstanding floorplan payables, on $717.0 million total floorplan lines of credit, compared to $273.8 million in floorplan payables as of January 31, 2019. The increase in the Company’s floorplan payable balance is primarily due to increased equipment inventory and the payoff of the Company’s convertible notes on May 1, 2019.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 million, compared to $46.6 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019. The Company evaluates its cash flow from operating activities net of all floorplan payable activity and maintaining a constant level of equity in its equipment inventory. Taking these adjustments into account, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $17.8 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, compared to $47.4 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019.

Announcement of HorizonWest Acquisition

On January 31, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire HorizonWest Inc., which consists of a three store CaseIH agriculture dealership complex in Scottsbluff and Sidney, Nebraska and Torrington, Wyoming. In its most recent fiscal year, HorizonWest generated revenue of approximately $26 million. The Company expects to close the acquisition in May 2020.

Mr. Meyer concluded, “The acquisition of HorizonWest’s three store dealership complex in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming is contiguous to Titan Machinery’s footprint and a great fit for our business. We continue to work towards strategic acquisitions in our existing markets and are pleased to bring the HorizonWest team into the Titan Machinery family.”

Fiscal 2021 Modeling Assumptions

The company will not be providing its customary annual modeling assumptions for fiscal year 2021 due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. The company will provide additional qualitative statements related to expectations for fiscal year 2021 on its fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter conference call hosted today.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP measures. Generally, the non-GAAP measures include adjustments for items such as valuation allowances for income tax, restructuring costs, long-lived asset impairment charges, gains and losses recognized on the repurchase of our senior convertible notes, and other gains and losses. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company’s financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) before income taxes, and net cash provided by operating activities (all GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented to adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, and adjusted net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made herein, which include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, the HorizonWest acquisition and modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, a substantial dependence on a single equipment supplier, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties completing the HorizonWest acquisition or integrating acquired stores (including the stores expected to be acquired in the HorizonWest acquisition), industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to reduce inventory levels, climate conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 43,721 $ 56,745 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 72,776 77,500 Inventories 597,394 491,091 Prepaid expenses and other 13,655 15,556 Total current assets 727,546 640,892 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 145,562 138,950 Operating lease assets 88,281 — Deferred income taxes 2,147 3,010 Goodwill 2,327 1,161 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 8,367 7,247 Other 1,113 1,178 Total noncurrent assets 247,797 151,546 Total Assets 975,343 792,438 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 16,976 16,607 Floorplan payable 371,772 273,756 Senior convertible notes — 45,249 Current maturities of long-term debt 13,779 2,067 Current maturities of operating leases 12,259 — Deferred revenue 40,968 46,409 Accrued expenses and other 38,409 36,364 Total current liabilities 494,163 420,452 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 37,789 20,676 Operating lease liabilities 88,387 — Deferred income taxes 2,055 4,955 Other long-term liabilities 7,845 11,044 Total long-term liabilities 136,076 36,675 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 250,607 248,423 Retained earnings 97,717 89,228 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,220 ) (2,340 ) Total stockholders’ equity 345,104 335,311 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 975,343 $ 792,438

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Equipment $ 262,826 $ 283,990 $ 917,202 $ 909,178 Parts 52,289 43,873 234,217 210,796 Service 21,950 18,827 99,165 86,840 Rental and other 13,899 12,957 54,587 54,691 Total Revenue 350,964 359,647 1,305,171 1,261,505 Cost of Revenue Equipment 235,362 256,543 818,707 812,467 Parts 36,810 31,361 165,190 149,615 Service 8,276 7,118 33,446 29,036 Rental and other 9,398 9,040 37,010 38,799 Total Cost of Revenue 289,846 304,062 1,054,353 1,029,917 Gross Profit 61,118 55,585 250,818 231,588 Operating Expenses 60,128 53,872 225,722 201,537 Impairment of Long-Lived Assets 3,578 1,696 3,764 2,156 Restructuring Costs — — — 414 Income (Loss) from Operations (2,588 ) 17 21,332 27,481 Other Income (Expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 439 544 3,126 2,547 Floorplan interest expense (1,630 ) (1,181 ) (5,354 ) (6,114 ) Other interest expense (890 ) (1,623 ) (4,452 ) (7,760 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (4,669 ) (2,243 ) 14,652 16,154 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes (5,342 ) (83 ) 699 3,972 Net Income (Loss) 673 (2,160 ) 13,953 12,182 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.03 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.55 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 21,977 21,837 21,953 21,816

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income $ 13,953 $ 12,182 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,067 23,605 Impairment 3,764 2,156 Other, net 13,284 9,088 Changes in assets and liabilities Inventories (99,469 ) 4,996 Manufacturer floorplan payable 49,601 (2,635 ) Other working capital (8,245 ) (2,787 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 955 46,605 Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (25,016 ) (11,951 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,415 1,549 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (13,887 ) (15,299 ) Other, net 19 (131 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (36,469 ) (25,832 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 50,158 16,818 Repurchase of senior convertible notes (45,644 ) (20,025 ) Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt 18,864 (12,864 ) Other, net (509 ) (656 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 22,869 (16,727 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (379 ) (697 ) Net Change in Cash (13,024 ) 3,349 Cash at Beginning of Period 56,745 53,396 Cash at End of Period $ 43,721 $ 56,745

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue Agriculture $ 215,508 $ 223,266 (3.5 )% $ 749,042 $ 726,793 3.1 % Construction 87,220 86,429 0.9 % 320,034 301,989 6.0 % International 48,236 49,952 (3.4 )% 236,095 232,723 1.4 % Total $ 350,964 $ 359,647 (2.4 )% $ 1,305,171 $ 1,261,505 3.5 % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Agriculture $ (275 ) $ 1,134 n/m $ 18,036 $ 16,799 7.4 % Construction (1,750 ) (2,627 ) 33.4 % (2,290 ) (4,400 ) 48.0 % International (2,279 ) (1,075 ) (112.0 )% 504 5,160 (90.2 )% Segment income before income taxes (4,304 ) (2,568 ) (67.6 )% 16,250 17,559 (7.5 )% Shared Resources (365 ) 326 n/m (1,598 ) (1,405 ) (13.7 )% Total $ (4,669 ) $ (2,242 ) (108.3 )% $ 14,652 $ 16,154 (9.3 )%