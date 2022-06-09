Titan Medical Reports Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced the voting results form the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of its shareholders held on Wednesday June 8, 2022.

All of management’s nominees for election were duly elected as directors of the company by the shareholders presented or represented by proxy at the meeting. A total of 54,760,905 of the 111,202,690 common shares outstanding, or 49.24%, were voted at the meeting. The results of the vote were reported to the meeting by Computershare, which acted as scrutineer at the meeting and were as follows:

Directors Votes For % Votes Withheld % Paul Cataford 16,268,282 75.34 5,324,019 24.66 Anthony J. Giovinazzo 17,105,583 79.22 4,486,718 20.78 Cary G. Vance 15,885,696 73.57 5,706,605 26.43 Heather L. Knight 19,468,957 90.17 2,123,344 9.83 Cathy Steiner 18,634,425 86.30 2,957,876 13.70

The appointment of BDO Canada LLP as independent auditors of the company was approved by shareholders (with 52,303,729 votes for and 2,456,109 votes withheld) in respect of the motion.

Renewal and Amendment of the company’s share unit plan was approved by shareholders (with 16,227,277 votes for and 5,338,024 votes withheld) in respect of the motion.

Renewal and Amendment of the company’s deferred share unit plan was approved by shareholders (with 16,356,916 votes for and 5,208,385 votes withheld) in respect of the motion.

Approval of adoption of an employee share purchase plan was approved by shareholders (with 17,346,237 votes for and 4,219,064 votes withheld) in respect of the motion.

