US is the dominant country in the Ceramic Membrane Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2.7 Bn.

Rockville, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ceramic Membrane revenues were estimated at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 17.1 Bn.

Because of the recent growth in industrialization, urbanization, and population, there is a greater need for water filtration capacity. The bulk of membranes manufactured nowadays are made of polymers, but because of fouling, these membranes are not very stable or durable. On the other side, ceramic membranes provide great stability and longevity. The demand for ceramic membranes has increased as a result of the preference for ceramic membranes over polymer membranes.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8023

Recently, the demand for water filtration capacity has increased because of growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth. The majority of membranes that are produced are constructed of polymers, but due to fouling, these membranes have poor durability and stability. Ceramic membranes, on the other hand, offer enhanced stability and longevity. As a result, the increase in preference for ceramic membranes over polymer membranes has increased the demand for ceramic membranes.

Key Takeaways from the Study

Ceramic Membrane Market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Ceramic Membrane Market revenue would increase 3X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 17.1 Bn in 2032.

In terms of material, Titania-based ceramic membranes is projected to account for the largest market with a projected CAGR of 11.9%.

In terms of Top Technology, Nanofiltration accounts for the largest market with a CAGR of 10% 2017-21.

US is the dominant country in the Ceramic Membrane Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2.7 Bn.

Ceramic Membrane Industry Segmentation

By Material Titania Alumina Zirconium Oxide Other Materials

By Technology Nanofiltration Ultrafiltration Microfiltration Other Technologies

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8023

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of several players, the ceramic membranes market is highly competitive. Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in the market are focused on alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

One of the recent developments in the Ceramic Membrane Market is as follows:

In February 2021, Toray Industries, Inc. announced that it has created a novel polyvinylidene fluoride ultrafiltration membrane for water treatment that has a remarkable virus removal rate and high water permeability. Toray Industries, Inc. will improve its position in the market and broaden its selection of Ceramic Membrane products with the introduction of this new product.

In June 2020, Nanostone Water Inc. and H2O Innovation Inc. created a strategic partnership to jointly promote the commercialization of ceramic membrane technology.

Key Companies Covered

TAMI Industries

GEA Group AG

Liqtech A/S

Qua Group LLC

Pall Corporation

Nanostone Water Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Saint Gobain S.A

The ToyoInk Group

A-tech innovation GmbH

Toray Industry Inc.

Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Aquabrane Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8023

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Ceramic Membrane Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Ceramic Membrane in terms of Material (Titania, Alumina, Zirconium Oxide, Other Materials), Technology (Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Other Technologies) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Facial Implants Market – The global facial implant market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022, and is expected to rise at a 7.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market – Divinylbenzene (DVB) is a clear yellow color liquid with an aromatic odor. It is manufactured as a mixture of isomers of divinylbenzene and ethylvinylbenzene. It consists of two vinyl groups attached to a benzene ring, and is manufactured via thermal dehydrogenation of diethylbenzene. It is produced and sold in different grades depending on the concentration of divinylbenzene.

Propiconazole Market – Propiconazole is a yellowish viscous clear liquid used to kill fungicides and their spores in the agricultural field as well to protect the wood from fungi.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market – Fact.MR estimates chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market value to increase rapidly at a CAGR 7.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, and top a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn, up from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020.

Ceramic Coatings Market – The Ceramic Coatings market is estimated at US$ 7.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach at a valuation of US$ 15.8 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583