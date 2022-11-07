Launched Title Services Franchise Named Independent Title Agency

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TitleEase, a title and settlement services franchise business, has announced the launch of a new franchisee, Independent Title Agency.

“Having Independent Title Agency join our team is a great example of different ways our franchise model can help other businesses,” said Joseph D’Urso, CEO of TitleEase. “By joining TitleEase and setting up a franchise for Independent Title Agency, Jalal Abdallah will be able to expand his business in a thoughtful and strategic manner with the ability to gain more customers and market to a wider audience with a national reach.”

“TitleEase’s model is what gave me full confidence to make them a part of our agency,” Jalal Abdallah, CEO of Independent Title Agency, said. “Their expertise and national reach appealed to us and will help us reach our long-term goal to become more than a local or even regional title agency. The professionalism exhibited by Joe and everyone else at TitleEase has left a strong impression on myself and my team in-house at Independent Title Agency. I look forward to our future endeavors with TitleEase and all the exciting possibilities to come going forward.”

The franchise is located in Southfield, Michigan, and will serve customers both locally and nationally.

TitleEase provides a simplified, streamlined and fully compliant path for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate a title agency without the burden and expense of building a platform from scratch. Franchisees own a tangible asset with its own terminal value.

Find out more at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About TitleEase

TitleEase LLC is a member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, which also includes Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services. The company is a franchisor of real estate title and settlement services businesses, offering franchisees a turnkey title & closing business that is fully compliant and ready to run. TitleEase offers an innovative way for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business quickly and efficiently while leaning on its expertise. Call TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 to learn about its franchise opportunities. For more information, visit the company online at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About Independent Title Agency

Independent Title Agency is a Title Company located in Southfield, Michigan. The company focuses on delivering a great and memorable experience. Independent Title continuously seeks out the most promising innovations to deliver new solutions and services to their clients. They work hard to make their client’s closing process to be smooth, easy and efficient. For more information, visit the company online at www.indy-title.com

Contact Information:

Jason Bilbruck

Vice President of Business Development

jbilbruck@titleeasefranchise.com

877-696-5462

