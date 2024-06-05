Solo Lite trackers monitor location, temperature, and light exposure of in-transit shipments—to reduce rejections, deviations, potential theft, and delays

BOSTON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tive , the global leader in supply chain visibility technology, today announced the release of Tive Solo Lite , a cutting-edge and cost-effective shipment visibility solution tailored for the needs of logistics service providers and 3PLs, food and beverage suppliers, retail grocers, and other key industry sectors.

Solo Lite trackers and the Tive cloud platform offer an affordable, real-time tracking solution that empowers professionals to actively monitor shipment location, temperature, and light exposure. Leveraging global cellular connectivity and WiFi positioning, Solo Lite provides unparalleled visibility into the entire supply chain—enabling businesses to mitigate risks and reduce rejections, waste, deviations, and delays.

“Tive’s quest to provide cost-effective shipment tracking and visibility solutions will help us and the industry gather even more ground truth data on what’s happening with our shipments,” said Erez Agmoni, Global Head of Innovation (L&S) at Maersk.

Ellie Ivey, Director of Logistics for Alpine Fresh added, “As a grower, packer, and shipper of everything from asparagus to blueberries, we welcome Tive’s push to make real-time tracking more affordable for the produce industry so that we can always provide the freshest fruits and vegetables to our customers.”

“After listening to feedback from hundreds of our customers, the most frequent request has been for a ‘lighter’ version of our flagship Solo 5G tracker. We are excited to announce the Solo Lite—our latest product designed to broaden the adoption of real-time, in-transit visibility across a diverse range of industries,” said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder. “The Solo Lite is yet another huge step towards achieving our vision of digitizing global supply chains, and we are proud to be at the forefront of driving industry-wide innovation. Even more exciting is that the Solo Lite tracker comes in both lithium and non-lithium models—to meet the needs of all customers.”

Tive Solo Lite and Solo 5G trackers provide unique benefits to customers and the market:

Reports real-time shipment data—across all modes of transportation

Costs the same per tracker, regardless of transportation mode

Includes bi-directional connectivity, a patented technology that enables customers to adjust a variety of tracker settings on the fly—for example, if there is a temperature or route deviation, if a trailer or container door opens (which indicates a potential theft event), and many other scenarios

Uses patented, multi-sensor technology to collect and report shipment data to the Tive cloud platform for deeper analysis and insights

By deploying Solo Lite trackers across their supply chains, customers can collect and control all of their real-time shipping data—and can instantly access it at any time. The affordability of the Solo Lite makes it feasible to deploy universally, and the data collected enables customers to make better long-term operational decisions.

Key features of the Solo Lite include:

Real-time location tracking: Monitors the location of all shipments in real time, enabling proactive decision making

Temperature monitoring: Ensures the integrity of temperature-sensitive goods throughout the entire supply chain—to reduce waste and costs

Light exposure tracking: Identifies potential issues—such as tampering, theft, or improper handling—by tracking light exposure levels

Best-in-class global coverage in 186+ countries: Utilizes global cellular (4G/5G with 2G fallback) and WiFi positioning for seamless tracking across international borders

Long battery life: Comes in both lithium and non-lithium versions; the latter is better for the environment and does not require UN3481 labels

Recyclable: Both the Solo Lite and Solo 5G are part of Tive’s Green Program , which incentivizes shippers and receivers to return used trackers to be renewed and reused—instead of ending up as e-waste in a landfill

“Research shows that adoption of and interest in real-time IoT trackers and devices has more than doubled over the past year—from 25% in 2023 to 53% in 2024,” continues Komoni. “The simple fact is that real-time visibility is no longer just a value-added service—it’s become a fundamental customer expectation. The Tive Solo Lite is yet another tool that our customers can adopt and integrate into their operations quickly, and we expect to open many new doors with customers that need to track the location and condition of their shipments—especially for those who have previously lacked a cost-effective way to do so.”

For more information about the Tive Solo Lite, please visit www.tive.com/solo-lite .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 700 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real-time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive’s Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/ .

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

[email protected]