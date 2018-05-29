Tivity Health to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 1, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Friday, June 1, 2018, in New York City.
The live audio broadcast of Tivity Health’s Analyst and Investor Day will be available online by going to www.tivityhealth.com and clicking on “Investors”. Presentation materials and the webcast replay will also be available on the Company’s Website for the next 12 months.
To RSVP or for more information, please contact [email protected] or 443-450-4189.
Investor Relations Contact:
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst, Westwicke Partners
(443) 213-0500
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- IIROC Trading Halt / Suspension de la negociation par l’OCRCVM – TRU - May 29, 2018
- Correction – Shares of Heimavellir hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland – Published 2018-05-16 18:06:14 CET - May 29, 2018
- Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size Forecasted USD 15 Bn By 2023 and Grow at a CAGR over 6.5%: Acumen Research and Consulting - May 29, 2018