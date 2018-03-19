Tivity Health to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results After Market Close on April 23

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Nashville, Tenn., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, will be released after market close on Monday, April 23, 2018, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

The live broadcast of Tivity Health’s quarterly conference call will be available online by going to www.tivityhealth.com and clicking on “Investors.” For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for one week at 719-457-0820, confirmation number 2892276, and the webcast replay will also be available on the Company’s Web site for the next 12 months.

About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc. is a leading provider of fitness and health improvement programs, with strong capabilities in developing and managing network solutions. Through its existing three networks, SilverSneakers® – the nation’s leading community fitness program for older adults, Prime® Fitness, and WholeHealth Living™, Tivity Health is focused on targeted population health for those 50 and over. With more than 15.6 million Americans eligible for SilverSneakers, over 10,000 fitness centers in the Prime Fitness Network, and more than 25 years of clinical and operational expertise in managing specialty health benefits and networks, including chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) services, the Company touches millions of consumers across the country and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation’s largest payers and employers. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: 
Bob East, Westwicke Partners
(443) 213-0502
[email protected]
