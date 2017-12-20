Tivoli A/S – Stock Exchange Announcement no. 11
The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2018.
16 March: Annual Report 2017
23 April: Q1 2018
23 April: Annual General Meeting
15 August: Q2 2018
30 October: Q3 2018
Sincerely,
Andreas Morthorst
CFO
Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank (+45 33 75 04 40 / [email protected])
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- TIVOLI A/S – FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2018 - December 20, 2017
- Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Receipt of Final Project Certificate for the Back River Project – Environmental Assessment Process Completed - December 20, 2017
- Fisher House Foundation Reaches Milestone of 75 Fisher Houses - December 20, 2017