TIVOLI A/S – FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2018

Tivoli A/S – Stock Exchange Announcement no. 11

The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2018.

16 March: Annual Report 2017

23 April: Q1 2018

23 April: Annual General Meeting

15 August: Q2 2018

30 October: Q3 2018

Sincerely,

Andreas Morthorst

CFO

Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank (+45 33 75 04 40 / [email protected])