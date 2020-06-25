Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tizona Initiates Clinical Development of TTX-080 in Advanced Cancers

Tizona Initiates Clinical Development of TTX-080 in Advanced Cancers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

— IND Cleared by US FDA with Study Enrollment to Begin in Q3 2020 —

— First Anti-HLA-G Antibody into the Clinic —

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tizona Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage company developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies, announced today that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TTX-080, a novel antibody targeting HLA-G, has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The first clinical study of TTX-080 will be initiated in advanced cancers in Q3 2020. 

TTX-080, discovered at Tizona, is the first anti-HLA-G antibody to enter clinical development. HLA-G is normally expressed at the maternal-fetal interface and certain other sites of immune privilege. In cancer, its expression is used as an immune evasion strategy. By blocking the interaction of HLA-G with its receptors, TTX-080 prevents the suppression of both innate and adaptive immune activity and has the potential to enhance anti-tumor responses. Tizona plans to evaluate TTX-080 as both a monotherapy and in combination therapy in advanced cancers in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

“We are excited to begin clinical development of TTX-080, our second investigational first-in-class cancer immunotherapy,” said Scott Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Tizona. “This represents an important expansion of our efforts to develop truly novel therapeutics and takes us a step forward on our mission to bring transformational medicines to people with cancer.”

About Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.

Tizona is a privately held, clinical-stage immunotherapy company that develops first-in-class medicines to deliver transformational benefits for people with cancer. Tizona translates scientific breakthroughs into therapeutics that stimulate the immune system and counter immune suppression. Its pipeline includes the clinical stage TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody, that is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, TTX-080, a wholly owned anti-HLA-G antibody, and two wholly owned first-in-class preclinical programs.

Contact:

Investors:
Shari Annes, Annes Associates
[email protected]
650-888-0902

Media:
Janet Graesser
[email protected]
917-685-8799

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.