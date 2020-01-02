TLRA, LOGM, CRCM, and TIF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Telaria’s agreement to be acquired by Rubicon Project, Inc. Shareholders of Telaria will receive 1.082 shares of Rubicon Project common stock for each share of Telaria owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-telaria-inc .

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LOGM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to LogMeIn’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Shareholders of LogMeIn will receive $86.05 in cash for each share of LogMeIn owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-logmein-inc .

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Care.com’s agreement to be acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp. Shareholders of Care.com will receive $15.00 per share in cash for each share of Care.com owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-carecom-inc .

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tiffany’s agreement to be acquired by LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE. Shareholders of Tiffany will receive $135.00 in cash for each share of Tiffany owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tiffany-co .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

