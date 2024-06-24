SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) publicly traded securities between June 23, 2022 and June 2, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until August 24, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Toyota class action lawsuit. Captioned Abeed v. Toyota Motor Corporation, No. 24-cv-05284 (C.D. Cal.), the Toyota class action lawsuit charges Toyota and certain of Toyota’s top current and former executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Toyota class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-toyota-motor-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-tm.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Toyota class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 24, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Toyota class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Toyota understated its malfeasance relating to certification of its cars and issues relating to overall legal compliance.

The Toyota class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 3, 2024, Toyota disclosed that it “investigated its model certification applications as per instructions from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) on January 26 this year” and that “seven models, including some that have already been discontinued since 2014, were tested using methods that differed from the government standards.” On this news, the price of Toyota American Depositary Shares fell, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Toyota publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Toyota class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Toyota class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Toyota class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Toyota class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm was ranked #1 on the ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller topped the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]