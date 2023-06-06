WASHINGTON, D.C., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thurgood Marshall College Fund announced today, that it has added six Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCC) to its membership. This decision reflects the organization’s firm belief that its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts should recognize alternative pathways to degree attainment and skill development.

TMCF President & CEO Harry L. Williams announced the following institutions as new members, which brings TMCF’s total membership to 53 Historically Black Colleges and Universities:

Bishop State Community College (Mobile, Alabama)

Drake State Community & Technical College (Huntsville, Alabama)

Gadsden State Community College (Gadsden, Alabama)

Lawson State Community College (Birmingham, Alabama)

Shelton State Community College (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Trenholm State Community College (Montgomery, Alabama)

“Adding community colleges to our membership is part of an intentional move toward a more inclusive talent strategy. A four-year degree is one path but not the only path to career success,” said TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L Williams.

HBCCs play a critical role in local and regional economic development by offering workforce upskilling and reskilling programs. HBCCs across the country offer associate degrees and industry-recognized certificates and credentials that can launch students into the workforce to fill skilled positions that offer good pay without the requirement of a bachelor’s degree. HBCCs also offer students the ability to obtain core, academic credits that can be transferred to a four-year university for a bachelor’s degree.

TMCF programming is highly sought after by high-profile, Fortune 100 companies looking to grow their talent pipeline with diverse talent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that between 2020 and 2030, 60% of new jobs in the economy will be in jobs that typically don’t require an associate or bachelor’s degree. These occupations are projected to grow faster than 7.7% over the decade with median wages beginning at $45,760. Given this, adding Historically Black Community Colleges to its membership will only enhance the value of TMCF’s offerings.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to excellence in education and signifies our dedication to the advancement and empowerment of Historically Black Community Colleges across the state,” said Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims. “This partnership solidifies our position as a leading two-year HBCC institution, and we look forward to collaborating with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and its esteemed partners to cultivate the next generation of talented leaders and innovators. Together, we will continue to impact our community, the nation, and the world.”

